On Friday, Adam Duvall (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .248.

In 58.7% of his 46 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (20 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .293 AVG .203 .348 OBP .289 .549 SLG .481 12 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 28/6 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings