The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Fenway Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Arroyo has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .273 AVG .215 .316 OBP .227 .443 SLG .308 11 XBH 8 2 HR 1 14 RBI 10 20/5 K/BB 25/2 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings