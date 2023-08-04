Connor Wong -- hitting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .251 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 44 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.2% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 78 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .296 AVG .206 .350 OBP .265 .480 SLG .333 13 XBH 14 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 53/9 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings