Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .311 with 32 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 57 of 86 games this year (66.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.1%).
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (25 of 86), with two or more RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.348
|AVG
|.279
|.412
|OBP
|.315
|.578
|SLG
|.448
|21
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|14
|32/14
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|9
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Manoah (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.87 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
