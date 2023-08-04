Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After hitting .289 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 103 hits, batting .261 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- In 20.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.1% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.279
|AVG
|.242
|.351
|OBP
|.305
|.495
|SLG
|.526
|24
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manoah (2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
