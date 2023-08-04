The Tampa Bay Rays will send a hot-hitting Wander Franco to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams play on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in baseball with 162 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (573 total).

The Rays rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 424 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.255 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Littell makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Matt Manning Joe Ryan 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober

