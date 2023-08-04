How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Alek Manoah, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 121 total home runs.
- Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (535 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.293).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- Paxton has registered seven quality starts this year.
- Paxton will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 appearances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Ryan Walker
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Scott Alexander
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
