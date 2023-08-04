Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Alek Manoah, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 121 total home runs.

Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (535 total runs).

The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Boston's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.293).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.

Paxton has registered seven quality starts this year.

Paxton will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 appearances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.