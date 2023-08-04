On Friday, August 4 at 7:10 PM ET, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (57-51) host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) in the series opener at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (+135). The contest's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.34 ERA) vs Alek Manoah - TOR (2-8, 5.87 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 6-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +135 moneyline underdog.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Blue Jays had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (-110) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +6600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.