Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Fenway Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.329/.510 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has put up 109 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.343/.439 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Whit Merrifield Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Merrifield Stats
- Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .299/.346/.421 on the year.
Merrifield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
