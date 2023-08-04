Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Fenway Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.329/.510 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 109 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.343/.439 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.346/.421 on the year.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

