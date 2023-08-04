The Boston Red Sox (57-51) host the Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are on the back of a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Blue Jays a series loss to the Orioles.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (6-2, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.34 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (2-8, 5.87 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Paxton (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Paxton will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

James Paxton vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.414) and 126 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 3-for-24 in 7 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Manoah heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Manoah has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Alek Manoah vs. Red Sox

He will match up with a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 974 total hits (on a .263 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 121 total home runs (19th in MLB action).

Manoah has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

