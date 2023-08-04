The Indiana Fever (7-19) go up against the Connecticut Sun (19-7) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Fever

Connecticut scores just 1.3 fewer points per game (83.8) than Indiana allows (85.1).

Connecticut makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage Indiana has allowed to its opponents.

In games the Sun shoot higher than 44.6% from the field, they are 12-1 overall.

Connecticut is hitting 35% of its three-point shots this season, 1.9% lower than the 36.9% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun have a 7-2 record when the team hits more than 36.9% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 83.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.1 points fewer than the 83.8 they've scored this season.

Connecticut has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor of late, giving up 79.1 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 78.5 it has surrendered this season.

The Sun are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 7.2 threes per game and shooting 35.6% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.9 makes and 35% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries