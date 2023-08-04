In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun

The Sun travel to face the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 7-19

7-19 CON Record: 19-7

19-7 IND Stats: 80.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (10th)

80.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (10th) CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.5 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.2 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 8.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8

-8 CON Odds to Win: -350

-350 IND Odds to Win: +264

+264 Total: 160.5 points

The Washington Mystics play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks go on the road to face the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 12-13

12-13 LAS Record: 9-17

9-17 WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)

80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third) LAS Stats: 78.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Brittney Sykes (14.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 WAS Odds to Win: -159

-159 LAS Odds to Win: +131

+131 Total: 157.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play host to the New York Liberty

The Liberty hit the road the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 13-14

13-14 NYL Record: 20-6

20-6 MIN Stats: 80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (10th)

80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (10th) NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (13.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Kayla McBride (13.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.8 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11.5

-11.5 NYL Odds to Win: -593

-593 MIN Odds to Win: +422

+422 Total: 167.5 points

The Dallas Wings play host to the Chicago Sky

The Sky travel to face the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 15-11

15-11 CHI Record: 10-15

10-15 DAL Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fifth) CHI Stats: 79.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9.5

-9.5 DAL Odds to Win: -467

-467 CHI Odds to Win: +345

+345 Total: 164 points

