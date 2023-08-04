Following one round of play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley leads (-8). Tune in to see the second round unfold from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Par 70/7,131 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Russell Henley 1st -8 62 Byeong-Hun An 2nd -7 63 Adam Svensson 2nd -7 63 Andrew Novak 4th -6 64 Adam Scott 5th -5 65

Wyndham Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:34 AM ET Hole 10 Si Woo Kim (E/68th), JT Poston (-5/5th), Webb Simpson (-3/16th) 7:45 AM ET Hole 10 Russell Henley (-8/1st), Cameron Davis (-2/35th), Hideki Matsuyama (+1/92nd) 1:00 PM ET Hole 1 Shane Lowry (-2/35th), Adam Scott (-5/5th), Justin Thomas (E/68th) 1:33 PM ET Hole 1 Beau Hossler (+7/153rd), Callum Tarren (-2/35th), Thomas Detry (-4/7th) 12:49 PM ET Hole 1 Kevin Streelman (-2/35th), Gary Woodland (E/68th), Billy Horschel (-3/16th) 7:23 AM ET Hole 1 Matt Kuchar (-1/51st), Martin Laird (-4/7th), Cameron Champ (+3/130th) 7:56 AM ET Hole 1 Tyler Duncan (-2/35th), Erik Van Rooyen (+3/130th), Sung-Jae Im (-1/51st) 12:27 PM ET Hole 1 David Lingmerth (+3/130th), Dylan Wu (-2/35th), Aaron Baddeley (+5/148th) 7:34 AM ET Hole 1 Lucas Glover (-4/7th), Adam Svensson (-7/2nd), Ryan Brehm (E/68th) 9:02 AM ET Hole 10 Brent Grant (-3/16th), Peter Kuest (-4/7th), Matthias Schmid (-3/16th)

