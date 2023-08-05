Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysAugust 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 31 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .286.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 74 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Turner has an RBI in 46 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 51 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.311
|AVG
|.259
|.372
|OBP
|.340
|.476
|SLG
|.486
|20
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|35
|33/17
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
