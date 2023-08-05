Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .155 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Urias has picked up a hit in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
