After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

José Berríos TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 103 hits, batting .260 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Devers has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 103 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.1% of them.

In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.7% of his games this year, Devers has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 45 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .277 AVG .242 .353 OBP .305 .490 SLG .526 24 XBH 24 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 36/22 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings