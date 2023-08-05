Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 103 hits, batting .260 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 103 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.1% of them.
- In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.7% of his games this year, Devers has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 45 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.277
|AVG
|.242
|.353
|OBP
|.305
|.490
|SLG
|.526
|24
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|36/22
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
