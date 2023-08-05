Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (57-52) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable pitchers are John Schreiber (1-1) for the Red Sox and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 18-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 538 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule