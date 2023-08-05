Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 40th in slugging.

Casas has recorded a hit in 53 of 95 games this year (55.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.1%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (28.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (12.6%).

In 41.1% of his games this year (39 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .262 AVG .241 .390 OBP .319 .454 SLG .488 15 XBH 19 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 40/30 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings