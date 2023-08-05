Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.296 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two doubles, six home runs and three walks while batting .172.
- Chang has recorded a hit in 14 of 34 games this year (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (8.8%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year (32.4%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 34 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.191
|AVG
|.154
|.255
|OBP
|.170
|.468
|SLG
|.288
|5
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.