Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (57-53) and the Toronto Blue Jays (62-50) at Fenway Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 6.

The Red Sox will look to Brennan Bernardino (1-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (10-6).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 45 times and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 12-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 542 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule