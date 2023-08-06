How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brennan Bernardino on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.
- Boston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (542 total).
- The Red Sox are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.307).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bernardino gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Bernardino has not recorded a quality start so far this season.
- Bernardino, who averages 1.1 per outing, has not gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).
- He has had 23 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Alec Marsh
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matt Manning
