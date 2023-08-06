Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brennan Bernardino on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Boston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (542 total).

The Red Sox are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.307).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bernardino gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Bernardino has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Bernardino, who averages 1.1 per outing, has not gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).

He has had 23 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home - Matt Manning

