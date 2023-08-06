Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.