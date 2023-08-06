Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 6
The Toronto Blue Jays (62-50) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Boston Red Sox (57-53), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
The Red Sox will call on Brennan Bernardino (1-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (10-6).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-1, 2.72 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (10-6, 4.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Bernardino (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 33 games this season with an ERA of 2.72, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128.
- Bernardino has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Bernardino has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts this season. He averages 1.1 frames per outing.
- He has 23 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.
Brennan Bernardino vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays have scored 503 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 132 home runs, 14th in the league.
- The left-hander has faced the Blue Jays four times this season, allowing them to go 4-for-15 with two RBI in 3 2/3 innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (10-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
- Bassitt is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year in this game.
- Bassitt is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.00), 30th in WHIP (1.221), and 34th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.