Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .241 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 54.3% of his 81 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 6.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (18.5%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (42.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.274
|AVG
|.206
|.327
|OBP
|.265
|.444
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|45/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering seven hits.
