Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .287.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 76 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had an RBI in 46 games this year (44.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.311
|AVG
|.259
|.371
|OBP
|.340
|.472
|SLG
|.486
|20
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|35
|33/17
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Ragans (3-3) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
