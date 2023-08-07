MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, August 7
Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Gerrit Cole drawing the start for the Yankees, and Dylan Cease taking the mound for White Sox.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for August 7.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (6-4) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo (4-5) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|SD: Lugo
|17 (87.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (89 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|3.54
|7.3
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -135
- LAD Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Brandon Williamson (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|MIA: Pérez
|CIN: Williamson
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (68.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.72
|-
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Reds
- MIA Odds to Win: -140
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Marlins at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Joey Wentz (2-9) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|MIN: Lopez
|DET: Wentz
|22 (134.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (76.1 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|6.37
|11.0
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-6) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Ranger Suarez (2-5) when the clubs play on Monday.
|WSH: Williams
|PHI: Suarez
|22 (108.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (85.1 IP)
|4.72
|ERA
|4.01
|6.5
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-3) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (2-2) when the teams meet on Monday.
|ATL: Strider
|PIT: Bido
|22 (129.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (33 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|5.18
|14.4
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- PIT Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (1-3) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|TOR: Ryu
|CLE: Williams
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42.2 IP)
|7.20
|ERA
|3.37
|5.4
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-3) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Brayan Bello (8-6) when the clubs meet Monday.
|KC: Ragans
|BOS: Bello
|19 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (102 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|3.79
|8.9
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (8-7) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (7-6) when the teams play Monday.
|CHC: Smyly
|NYM: Senga
|22 (112.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (110.2 IP)
|4.95
|ERA
|3.25
|8.3
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-2) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (7-8) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|COL: Lambert
|MIL: Peralta
|18 (49.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (115 IP)
|5.07
|ERA
|4.38
|7.8
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Cole (10-2) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Cease (4-5) when the teams play Monday.
|NYY: Cole
|CHW: Cease
|23 (143.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (121 IP)
|2.64
|ERA
|4.61
|9.9
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Yankees at White Sox
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- CHW Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Angels Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (6-8) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|SF: Webb
|LAA: Sandoval
|23 (148.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (103 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|4.19
|8.8
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Angels
- SF Odds to Win: -120
- LAA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will look to Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|TEX: Dunning
|OAK: Waldichuk
|24 (114.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (88.1 IP)
|3.22
|ERA
|6.52
|6.2
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics
- TEX Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.