The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 106 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 50 extra-base hits.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Devers has gotten a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (31.4%).

In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (21.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has an RBI in 47 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (43.8%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .284 AVG .242 .361 OBP .305 .512 SLG .526 26 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 37/22 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings