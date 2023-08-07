Monday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (57-54) versus the Kansas City Royals (36-77) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 7.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (3-3, 4.33 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 3-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 543.

The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule