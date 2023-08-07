How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and projected starter Cole Ragans on Monday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 125 total home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .433.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (543 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bello (8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Bello is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Bello is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Alec Marsh
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
