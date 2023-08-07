On Monday, August 7, Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (57-54) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (36-77) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (3-3, 4.33 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 46 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 66.7% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were the moneyline favorite three times, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 10-24 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Connor Wong 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Rob Refsnyder 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

