The Kansas City Royals (36-77) will look to Maikel Garcia, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Boston Red Sox (57-54) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday, at Fenway Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (3-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 4.33 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox's Bello (8-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans (3-3) pitches first for the Royals to make his third start this season.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.

Over his 19 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .237 against him. He has a 4.33 ERA and averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ragans has one quality start under his belt this year.

Ragans is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 1.8 frames per start.

He has had 12 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

