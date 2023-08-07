The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.231 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two doubles, six home runs and three walks while hitting .163.

In 38.9% of his 36 games this season, Chang has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Chang has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with more than one RBI five times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 12 of 36 games so far this year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .173 AVG .154 .232 OBP .170 .423 SLG .288 5 XBH 3 4 HR 2 14 RBI 4 19/2 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings