Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 82nd in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (46.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .313 AVG .231 .384 OBP .306 .502 SLG .344 26 XBH 13 5 HR 3 22 RBI 19 30/19 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

