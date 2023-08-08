Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .307 with 32 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 58 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has an RBI in 26 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.336
|AVG
|.279
|.395
|OBP
|.315
|.564
|SLG
|.448
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|14
|36/14
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (7-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (5.10), 52nd in WHIP (1.389), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
