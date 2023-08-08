On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .284.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 39th in slugging.

In 76 of 105 games this season (72.4%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had an RBI in 46 games this year (43.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 49.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .306 AVG .259 .364 OBP .340 .463 SLG .486 20 XBH 22 7 HR 10 36 RBI 35 35/17 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings