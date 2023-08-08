The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 107 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 51 extra-base hits.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Devers has picked up a hit in 67 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (20.8%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.3% of his games this year, Devers has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .284 AVG .242 .360 OBP .305 .512 SLG .526 27 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 37/22 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings