Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 107 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 51 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 67 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (20.8%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.3% of his games this year, Devers has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.284
|AVG
|.242
|.360
|OBP
|.305
|.512
|SLG
|.526
|27
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|37/22
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Singer (7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (5.10), 52nd in WHIP (1.389), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
