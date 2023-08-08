On Tuesday, August 8 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (58-54) host the Kansas City Royals (36-78) at Fenway Park. Kutter Crawford will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Singer - KC (7-8, 5.10 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 25 (53.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Red Sox went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have won in 32, or 32%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 12-34 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Luis Urías 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Triston Casas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120)

Red Sox Futures Odds

