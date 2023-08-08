The Kansas City Royals (36-78) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (58-54), at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Kutter Crawford (5-5) for the Red Sox and Brady Singer (7-8) for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Singer - KC (7-8, 5.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox's Crawford (5-5) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.51, a 4.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.

He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Crawford will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.

Singer is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Singer will try to build on a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (5.10), 52nd in WHIP (1.389), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

