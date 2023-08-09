Currently the New England Patriots are 20th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Patriots games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth defensively with 322 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (176.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (54.9 per game).

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Matthew Judon collected 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1700 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1700

