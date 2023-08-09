When the Boston Red Sox (58-55) and Kansas City Royals (37-78) face off at Fenway Park on Wednesday, August 9, Nick Pivetta will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Jordan Lyles to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The total for the matchup has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 25 out of the 48 games, or 52.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 33, or 32.7%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +180 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 5th

