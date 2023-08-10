Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (8-20) meet Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (21-7) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

Connecticut beat Seattle 81-69 in its last game. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, followed by Thomas with 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Phoenix won against Washington 91-72 in their last game. Diana Taurasi (15 PTS, 50 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-375 to win)

Sun (-375 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+280 to win)

Mercury (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun sport a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 78 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fourth with 83.9 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is grabbing 33.8 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.5 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sun have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 21.2 assists per game.

Connecticut has been thriving in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.1) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.2).

So far this year, the Sun are making 7 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 35.6% (fourth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for Connecticut, who is ceding 6.5 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 30.7% shooting percentage from downtown (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they score 85.6 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 82.3 per game. Defensively, they are worse at home, where they concede 79.2 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to score 76.9 per game.

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 34.5 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.3, while on the road it averages 33.2 per game and allows 35.6.

The Sun average 1.9 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (22.2 at home, 20.3 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Connecticut commit fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.9 per game) than on the road (14.6).

The Sun connect on 0.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.8). They also shoot a better percentage at home (37.3% in home games compared to 34.1% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 6.1 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.9 away, while allowing 31.3% shooting from distance at home compared to 30.2% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 16 of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (84.2%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Sun have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

Connecticut has covered the spread 15 times in 27 games.

Connecticut has won once ATS (1-5) as a 8.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Sun have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

