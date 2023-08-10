2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
At the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, from August 10-13 at TPC Southwind ($20M purse), Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +650. Tony Finau is the defending champ.
FedEx St. Jude Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 8:50 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards
FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 10:26 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +650
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|23rd
|E
|13
|70-75-72-67
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3rd
|-10
|5
|68-65-67-70
|Travelers Championship
|4th
|-19
|4
|63-70-63-65
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 10:26 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +900
Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|2nd
|-7
|6
|74-70-63-70
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-2
|-
|67-71
|U.S. Open
|10th
|-3
|198
|69-73-70-65
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 10:26 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +900
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|6th
|-6
|7
|71-70-69-68
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1st
|-15
|0
|64-66-67-68
|Travelers Championship
|7th
|-18
|5
|68-64-66-64
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 10:02 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|33rd
|+1
|14
|70-75-67-73
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|-1
|-
|72-67
|Travelers Championship
|4th
|-19
|4
|65-68-61-67
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 12:32 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|17th
|-2
|11
|70-74-68-70
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42nd
|-3
|12
|70-66-67-74
|Travelers Championship
|19th
|-14
|9
|68-64-67-67
FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|Rickie Fowler
|+2800
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|Wyndham Clark
|+3300
|Jordan Spieth
|+3300
|Max Homa
|+3300
|Sam Burns
|+3300
