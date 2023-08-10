Check out the injury report for the Connecticut Sun (21-7), which currently has just one player listed, as the Sun ready for their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury (8-20) at Footprint Center on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Sun took care of business in their most recent matchup 81-69 against the Storm on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces her squad in both rebounds (10.1) and assists (8.2) per contest, and also posts 14.8 points. At the other end, she delivers 1.9 steals (second in the WNBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is tops on the Sun with 19 points per contest (ninth in league) and 2.2 assists, while also putting up 5.3 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -7.5 160.5

