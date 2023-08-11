Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with multiple hits 11 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven home a run in 21 games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.284
|AVG
|.203
|.330
|OBP
|.289
|.539
|SLG
|.481
|15
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|11
|36/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
