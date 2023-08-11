Pablo Reyes and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has six doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .330.

In 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In six games this season (20.7%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27.6% of his games this season (eight of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .400 AVG .179 .422 OBP .258 .550 SLG .179 7 XBH 0 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 10/3 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings