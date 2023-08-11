Friday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (60-55) versus the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (2-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 27 (54%) of those contests.

Boston has entered 23 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 12-11 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 558 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

