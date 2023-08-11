Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Tarik Skubal, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to upset. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 27 of the 50 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54%).

Boston has gone 9-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 113 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-54-3).

The Red Sox have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 27-28 21-20 39-34 41-42 19-12

