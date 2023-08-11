The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes head into the first of a three-game series against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in baseball with 128 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).

Boston has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (558 total runs).

The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.318).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Sale has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Sale has put up eight starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta MacKenzie Gore 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away - Patrick Corbin

