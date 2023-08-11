Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (60-55) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park on Friday, August 11, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Red Sox and Tigers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 50 times and won 27, or 54%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 12-11 (winning 52.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Boston has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 30 of 65 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.