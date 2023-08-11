Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .266 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.
- Refsnyder has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in 19 games this year (30.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%).
- In 27.4% of his games this season (17 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.274
|AVG
|.259
|.386
|OBP
|.394
|.342
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|20/11
|K/BB
|18/16
|2
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
